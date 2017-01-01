Acrylic Photo Prints, Aluminum & Metal Prints, Canvas Prints & More - WhiteWall

We offer different mountings under acrylic glass: firstly, the direct print described above with UV-hardened inks, but in this instance printed directly onto the underside of the acrylic glass. The second variation involves a classic photo print, which is sealed under the acrylic glass using silicon. Both mountings have a sturdy backing: for the direct print this is a Forex board, for the classic mounting with a photo print this is an Alu-Dibond composite board from aluminum and plastic. Why do we use silicon and not adhesive film? Using silicon for mountings has the distinct advantage that it remains elastic and therefore prevents bubble and creases. We also have an attractive offer for canvas fans: Our prints on canvas (fine art print) can stand any price comparison and offer professional perfection. The prints are fitted onto a solid wood frame which is finished to the exact mm in the format of your choice through our frame construction. Re-tightening with wedges is not necessary, thanks to our classic stretcher frame. We benefit from many years experience in frame building. Our bestseller is the passe-partout frame with passe -partouts in different colors by Hahnemühle. The modern shadow gap frame combines the impression of a high quality mounting on a Forex backing or under acrylic glass with a classic wooden frame profile. Whether a mounting on a backing or under glossy acrylic - a shadow gap having the appearance of an object supports the floating character, as can be found in the leading galleries and museums for contemporary art. All frames are produced by us using solid wood from Germany and Europe - e.g. from maple, oak, alder, cherry, or walnut. Tropical woods are not used for any framings. There are a range of different frame profiles available, which you can select and order online with just a click. For anything from high quality photography to digitalart we also recommend our solid wood and aluminum ArtBoxes. These also combine the impression of a modern mounting under high quality acrylic glass with a framing, which admirably supports the character of the object. Unlike traditional framing services, you can order both the print and the framing from us online - from the same source. You receive your perfectly framed photograph quicker and at a lower cost - and everything fits together perfectly. By purchasing large quantities of frames, passe-partouts, museum glass, and other components of a successful frame, we're able to ensure low prices without compromising on quality - that's why all of our framings - from shadow frames to passe-partout frames, are always available easily and at low prices.